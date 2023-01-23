BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As Louisiana’s Special School District appears to make headway in its search for a new superintendent, one local organization is expressing frustration in regard to the SSD’s selection process.

According to a Monday, Jan. 23 announcement from Louisiana Association of the Deaf, Inc., the organization claims that the three finalists selected by the SSD do not appear to be the best fit for the role.

LAD claims that, “a review of the resumes of the three Superintendent finalists reveals no evidence of any expertise in Deaf education.” For this reason, LAD is officially recommending that the SSD Board reject all current finalists and begin the Superintendent Search anew.

LAD’s full statement is available to read below.

The organization claims that the SSD has repeatedly ignored all correspondence from its Board of Directors since the ousting of the former superintendent, Ernest Garrett III in July of 2022.

Meanwhile, the SSD’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet regarding its selection of a new superintendent at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.