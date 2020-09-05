Louisiana Association for the Deaf to assist with FEMA give assistance to hard of hearing in Lake Charles

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Association of the Deaf (LAD) will be traveling to two locations on Friday, Sept. 11, to bring some relief and provide emergency assistance to those within the Deaf community who have been impacted by the storm.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be on location to assist with disaster applications and with any other available emergency benefits. For those impacted by Hurricane Laura, bring proof of ID and/or utility bill. LAD will provide a lunch, a case of bottled water and a gift card for those affected by the hurricane.

The schedule for the two locations are as follows:

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Catholic Deaf Center, 418 Iris Street in Lake Charles at the parking lot across the street from the Church.

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – 1436 Church Street in Rosepine and will be inside the building.

LAD is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and currently accepting donations for the emergency financial assistance program, electronic payments can be made via CashApp at $LAD1908 or Venmo at @LAD1908.

Checks and money orders can be sent to Louisiana Association of the Deaf, Inc 3112 Valley Creek Drive, Suite E, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. All contributions are tax-deductible and you will receive a receipt.