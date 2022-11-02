LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism announced that a Louisiana artist will participate in the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A float named the “Celebration Gator” will be featured in the parade as a way to encourage millions of live spectators and millions more on television to celebrate in Louisiana style.

The float will feature Louisiana performing artist, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

Trombone Shorty won his first Grammy this year and recently released his newest album “Lifted.”

“We are excited to have Trombone Shorty riding the Louisiana float this year and performing for us,” Lieutenant Governor Nungesser said. ““Participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an honor for the people of Louisiana. It is an amazing opportunity to share with the world our music and Feed Your Soul with our celebratory spirit. The musical talents of Trombone Shorty will definitely ensure we provide a terrific show.”

The “Celebration Gator” float will feature a colorful street view of Louisiana, with a blend of New Orleans culture in it.