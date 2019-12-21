Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Louisiana: anglers’ red snapper season to end with year

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, fresh red snapper is iced and ready for sale at Aquila Seafood in Bon Secour, Ala. The group that manages Gulf of Mexico fishing in federal waters says states can keep managing anglers’ catch of red snapper. The popular sport and table fish is still recovering from nearly disastrous overfishing. The Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council announced the decision Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Biloxi, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — It looks as if Louisiana’s recreational red snapper season will continue through 11:59 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

Surveys indicate that 98% of the state’s quota had been caught as of Dec. 8, with about 16,100 pounds (7,300 kilograms) remaining, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

If that’s all caught before Dec. 31, the season will end earlier.

Louisiana’s recreational season opened May 24 and was weekends only for most of the year. But in early November, Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet expanded it to all-week, starting on Thanksgiving. At the time, 27,582 pounds (12,511 kilograms) was left in the quota.

The popular sport and table fish is still recovering from nearly disastrous overfishing.

Red snapper has been a hot issue in the Gulf, with seasons getting shorter and shorter as fish got bigger and more numerous. In 2017, the Trump administration extended a three-day season to 42 days, even though regulators said the extension could add up to six years to the time required for red snapper stocks to recover.

Regulators agreed in 2018 on a two-year pilot program under which each state sets dates for and keeps tabs on the recreational red snapper catch in federal waters off its coast. If approved by the U.S. commerce secretary, this would become official policy.

In April, the group that manages Gulf of Mexico fishing in federal waters said states can continue managing anglers’ catch of red snapper after this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
46°F Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories