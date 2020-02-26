Louisiana among 39 states to investigate JUUL Labs

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry today announced that Louisiana has joined a multi-state investigation of JUUL Labs.

The 39-state coalition is investigating JUUL’s marketing and sales practices – including targeting of young consumers; claims regarding nicotine content; and statements regarding risks, safety, and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device. Landry’s office said.

The National Youth Tobacco Survey conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control in 2019 found more than 5 million youth reported having used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, up from 3.6 million just one year prior. It also found that 20.8% of high school students were vaping in 2018.