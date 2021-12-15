Louisiana airports to receive $35.6M in federal funding

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s airports will receive over $35 million in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), according to a release from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

The IIJA is a bipartisan bill that addresses provisions related to federal-aid highway, transit, highway safety, motor carrier, research, hazardous materials, and rail programs of the Department of Transportation (DOT)

Louisiana airports will receive $35,689,010 in addition to annual funding under the Airport Improvement Program because of the IIJA.

This additional funding only accounts for the fiscal year 2022. Louisiana can expect to receive similar sums of funding for airport infrastructure from the infrastructure bill each year for the next four years. Local leaders and airports will decide which projects they ultimately fund with this additional funding.

Here’s a breakdown of how much money is going to each airport:

Grant AwardedRecipientCity
$14,527,150Louis Armstrong New Orleans InternationalNew Orleans
$3,116,982Baton Rouge Metropolitan, Ryan FieldBaton Rouge
$2,792,879Shreveport Regional AirportShreveport
$2,386,251Lafayette Regional/Paul Fournet Field AirportLafayette
$1,616,469Alexandria International AirportAlexandria
$1,456,039Monroe Regional AirportMonroe
$1,040,240Lake Charles Regional AirportLake Charles
$763,000Hammond Northshore Regional AirportHammond
$763,000Lakefront AirportNew Orleans
$295,000Louisiana Regional AirportGonzales
$295,000Ruston Regional AirportRuston
$295,000Shreveport Downtown AirportShreveport
$295,000Houma-Terrebonne AirportHouma
$295,000Slidell AirportSlidell
$295,000South Lafourche Leonard Miller Jr. AirportGalliano
$295,000Acadiana Regional AirportNew Iberia
$295,000Chennault International AirportLake Charles
$159,000Southland Field AirportSulphur
$159,000Allen Parish AirportOakdale
$159,000George R Carr Memorial Air FieldBogalusa
$159,000Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional AirportReserve
$159,000Abbeville Chris Crusta Memorial AirportAbbeville
$159,000Union Parish AirportFarmerville
$159,000Kelly-Dumas AirportOak Grove
$159,000John H Hooks Jr Memorial AirportRayville
$159,000Vicksburg Tallulah Regional AirportTallulah
$159,000Concordia Parish AirportVidalia
$159,000Minden AirportMinden
$159,000Natchitoches Regional AirportNatchitoches
$159,000Esler Regional AirportAlexandria
$159,000Winnsboro Municipal AirportWinnsboro
$159,000Leesville AirportLeesville
$159,000Hart AirportMany
$159,000Marksville Municipal AirportMarksville
$159,000False River Regional AirportNew Roads
$159,000Harry P Williams Memorial AirportPatterson
$159,000Beauregard Regional AirportBeauregard Regional  
$159,000St Landry Parish-Ahart Field AirportOpelousas
$159,000Eunice AirportEunice
$159,000Jennings AirportJennings
$110,000Le Gros Memorial AirportCrowley
$110,000DeQuincy Industrial AirparkDeQuincy
$110,000Morehouse Memorial AirportBastrop
$110,000C E ‘Rusty’ Williams AirportMansfield
$110,000Vivian AirportVivian
$110,000Jena AirportJena
$110,000Jonesboro AirportJonesboro
$110,000Thibodaux Municipal AirportThibodaux
$110,000St Tammany Regional AirportCovington
$110,000Springhill AirportSpringhill
$110,000Jonesville AirportJonesville

