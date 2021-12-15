Louisiana airports to receive $35.6M in federal funding

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s airports will receive over $35 million in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), according to a release from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).
The IIJA is a bipartisan bill that addresses provisions related to federal-aid highway, transit, highway safety, motor carrier, research, hazardous materials, and rail programs of the Department of Transportation (DOT)
Louisiana airports will receive $35,689,010 in addition to annual funding under the Airport Improvement Program because of the IIJA.
This additional funding only accounts for the fiscal year 2022. Louisiana can expect to receive similar sums of funding for airport infrastructure from the infrastructure bill each year for the next four years. Local leaders and airports will decide which projects they ultimately fund with this additional funding.
Here’s a breakdown of how much money is going to each airport:
|Grant Awarded
|Recipient
|City
|$14,527,150
|Louis Armstrong New Orleans International
|New Orleans
|$3,116,982
|Baton Rouge Metropolitan, Ryan Field
|Baton Rouge
|$2,792,879
|Shreveport Regional Airport
|Shreveport
|$2,386,251
|Lafayette Regional/Paul Fournet Field Airport
|Lafayette
|$1,616,469
|Alexandria International Airport
|Alexandria
|$1,456,039
|Monroe Regional Airport
|Monroe
|$1,040,240
|Lake Charles Regional Airport
|Lake Charles
|$763,000
|Hammond Northshore Regional Airport
|Hammond
|$763,000
|Lakefront Airport
|New Orleans
|$295,000
|Louisiana Regional Airport
|Gonzales
|$295,000
|Ruston Regional Airport
|Ruston
|$295,000
|Shreveport Downtown Airport
|Shreveport
|$295,000
|Houma-Terrebonne Airport
|Houma
|$295,000
|Slidell Airport
|Slidell
|$295,000
|South Lafourche Leonard Miller Jr. Airport
|Galliano
|$295,000
|Acadiana Regional Airport
|New Iberia
|$295,000
|Chennault International Airport
|Lake Charles
|$159,000
|Southland Field Airport
|Sulphur
|$159,000
|Allen Parish Airport
|Oakdale
|$159,000
|George R Carr Memorial Air Field
|Bogalusa
|$159,000
|Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport
|Reserve
|$159,000
|Abbeville Chris Crusta Memorial Airport
|Abbeville
|$159,000
|Union Parish Airport
|Farmerville
|$159,000
|Kelly-Dumas Airport
|Oak Grove
|$159,000
|John H Hooks Jr Memorial Airport
|Rayville
|$159,000
|Vicksburg Tallulah Regional Airport
|Tallulah
|$159,000
|Concordia Parish Airport
|Vidalia
|$159,000
|Minden Airport
|Minden
|$159,000
|Natchitoches Regional Airport
|Natchitoches
|$159,000
|Esler Regional Airport
|Alexandria
|$159,000
|Winnsboro Municipal Airport
|Winnsboro
|$159,000
|Leesville Airport
|Leesville
|$159,000
|Hart Airport
|Many
|$159,000
|Marksville Municipal Airport
|Marksville
|$159,000
|False River Regional Airport
|New Roads
|$159,000
|Harry P Williams Memorial Airport
|Patterson
|$159,000
|Beauregard Regional Airport
|Beauregard Regional
|$159,000
|St Landry Parish-Ahart Field Airport
|Opelousas
|$159,000
|Eunice Airport
|Eunice
|$159,000
|Jennings Airport
|Jennings
|$110,000
|Le Gros Memorial Airport
|Crowley
|$110,000
|DeQuincy Industrial Airpark
|DeQuincy
|$110,000
|Morehouse Memorial Airport
|Bastrop
|$110,000
|C E ‘Rusty’ Williams Airport
|Mansfield
|$110,000
|Vivian Airport
|Vivian
|$110,000
|Jena Airport
|Jena
|$110,000
|Jonesboro Airport
|Jonesboro
|$110,000
|Thibodaux Municipal Airport
|Thibodaux
|$110,000
|St Tammany Regional Airport
|Covington
|$110,000
|Springhill Airport
|Springhill
|$110,000
|Jonesville Airport
|Jonesville
