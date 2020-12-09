Louisiana AG’s Office joins multistate lawsuit to fight Facebook monopoly

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced today that his office has joined 48 other states in a lawsuit against Facebook, Inc., alleging that the company stifles competition to protect its monopoly power.

“Facebook has thwarted competition and reduced consumer privacy to increase their profits,” said Landry. “This big tech giant has leveraged their monopolist power to extract more lucrative advertising fees while consistency undermining and abusing user trust.”

The lawsuit alleges that, over the last decade, the social networking giant illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut services to smaller threats, depriving users from the benefits of competition and reducing privacy protections and services along the way – all in an effort to boost its bottom line through increased advertising revenue.

Landry said the two most utilized strategies by Facebook have been to acquire smaller rivals and potential rivals before they could threaten Facebook’s dominance and to suffocate and squash third-party developers that Facebook invited to utilize its platform – allowing Facebook to maintain its monopoly over the social networking market and make billions from advertising.

Landry pointed to the acquistion of Instagram and WhatsApp by Facebook as two prime examples. He also points to the company’s ability to use its size to cut off access to company’s that are potential threats.

The coalition of states is asking the court to halt Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct and block the company from continuing this behavior in the future. Additionally, the coalition asks the court to restrain Facebook from making further acquisitions valued at or in excess of $10 million without advance notice to the state of New York and other plaintiff states. Finally, the court is asked to provide any additional relief it determines is appropriate, including the divestiture or restructuring of illegally acquired companies, or current Facebook assets or business lines.

For the full lawsuit and more information on it, go here.