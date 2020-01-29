Live Now
Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner: Trump trade deal could spark 'renaissance' for Louisiana agriculture

Louisiana
(Greg Hilburn, The Advertiser/Monroe News Star)- President Donald Trump signed a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada Wednesday that could spark a “renaissance” in Louisiana agriculture, producers and politicians said.

“The bottom line is this is a huge trade deal for America and Louisiana,” said Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, who’s been working with federal officials on the pact for years. “It has the potential to empty every grain bin and cold storage facility in the state.”

President Trump celebrated the rare bipartisan victory surrounded by business leaders and lawmakers who helped shepherd the deal through Congress.

He called the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, known as USMCA, a “colossal victory” for farmers, manufacturers and the workers employed by them.

The USMCA replaces the former North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA.

