BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released a report on Louisiana public libraries Tuesday morning.

“Protecting Innocence” includes information about public libraries, the access children have to material and possible solutions to prevent kids from accessing material inappropriate for their age range, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.

Landry said solutions are not about banning books or censorship, but about “protecting the innocence of children in this state.” He said it’s about giving parents control over what their children have access to in libraries.

“This is not a political issue, this is about giving parents and officials the tools they requested to protect Louisiana’s children from sexually explicit material that is inappropriate for their age,” said Landry.

He reiterates that books shouldn’t be banned but instead relocated within libraries. Landry said another proposed solution is updating the library card system which would give parents control over what materials can be checked out by children.

A pre-filed bill authored by Senator Heather Cloud proposes that libraries should “adopt and implement a policy to limit the access of minors to sexually explicit material.” Language in SB No. 7 proposes allowing parents to choose a library card that would restrict children from checking out sexually explicit material.

“This legislation that I filed this morning also protects librarians and staff from liability,” said Sen. Cloud.

However, she said there are consequences for libraries that fail to make policy changes. The proposed bill states, “The State Bond Commission shall not consider any application authorizing the incurrence of debt or any application authorizing the levy of any tax where the proceeds of the debt or tax directly benefit a library that fails to adopt and implement the policy required by Subsection B of this Section until the library adopts and implements the policy.”

Landry made the announcement at a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in downtown Baton Rouge.