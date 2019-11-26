Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Louisiana AG releases safety tips for Black Friday

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Attorney General’s Office has released a list of tips for consumers ahead of Black Friday.

Attorney General Jeff Landry wants people to remember to be aware of their surroundings and to never leave personal items unattended.

Also, you will want to take extra precautions if your children are tagging along for the day. Be sure to have a selected location for everyone to meet in case the group gets separated and make sure your children have your cell phone number memorized in case of an emergency.

We’ve all seen the videos and stories of Black Friday shoppers turning on one another over an item on sale. Keep your cool. No deal is worth being injured or arrested over.

If you do go shopping, you might want to only take ONE credit card. That way if your purse or wallet is stolen, you only have to make one cancellation call.

Finally, stay vigilant when your out and about on the roads. A busy shopping day means a busy day on the roads and that means more chances for accidents.

For more consumer safety tips, you can call the Attoeny General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889 or visit www.AGJeffLandry.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories