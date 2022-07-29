BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is taking his fight to enforce Louisiana’s ban on abortions to the First Circuit Court of Appeal.

Landry filed an appeal Friday morning and is also requesting an expedited consideration to stop Louisiana’s three abortion clinics from performing procedures while the case is under appeal.

Earlier this week, Baton Rouge Judge Donald Johnson denied a motion from Landry to suspend his ruling blocking the enforcement of the state’s ban on abortions.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade, challenges to Louisiana’s ban on abortions have made their way to courtrooms in New Orleans and now Baton Rouge.

Johnson’s ruling means Louisiana’s three abortion clinics in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport can continue to perform abortion procedures while the lawsuit filed by the Shreveport clinic continues.

Landry has predicted the case will eventually make its way to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

