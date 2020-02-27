Live Now
Louisiana abortion law at center of historic U.S. Supreme Court case

Louisiana

by: Maria Clark/The Advertiser

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. The Supreme Court has left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients before abortions. The justices did not comment on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in refusing to review an appeals court ruling that upheld the law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(The Advertiser)- A Louisiana law will take center stage in the ongoing debate on abortion rights when it heads to the U.S. Supreme Court on March 4.

The case involves a 2014 law that would mandate abortion providers be able to admit patients to a hospital within a 30-mile radius of the clinic.

Doctors and providers at abortion clinics in Louisiana currently do not have these privileges. The law would require that in the case of an emergency during or after an abortion procedure at a clinic, providers have access to nearby hospitals. Louisiana only has one provider with admitting privileges, and is known as one of the most restrictive states in the country when it comes to abortion access. 

The case has drawn national attention as it marks the first time Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, will hear arguments in a case that could determine the future of abortion access in the United States.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

