Louisiana: $300 federal jobless aid to start next week, but up to 87,000 people on state unemployment may not be eligible

About 417,000 people in Louisiana are expected to be eligible for federal aid.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana should start issuing checks for $300 in weekly federal coronavirus unemployment aid next week. But as many as 87,000 people on state unemployment may not be eligible for the federal assistance.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday the state expects to receive federal funds by the end of this week to start paying the enhanced federal unemployment benefits.

In other news related to the pandemic, attorneys for a group of southeast Louisiana bar owners appealed the ruling of a federal judge who refused to block Edwards order closing their bars.