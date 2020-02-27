Longtime Donaldsonville resident reacts to city being named one of the worst places to live in the United States

“I’ve never heard anything bad about Donaldsonville”

DONALDSONVILLE, La (WVLA-WGMB) –People living in one Ascension Parish town are reacting to a survey placing them at the top of a list of one of the worst places to live.

Coriante Bell has called Donaldsonville home all of his life.

However, he has concerns after a survey that listed his hometown as one of the worst places to live in the U.S.

“We are not typically the worst city in the nation in my perspective but we do have a lot of factors that pull us from being a great city,” says Bell.

Bell acknowledged several issues in his town.

“One of the factors that I see that needs to be improved that I would attribute to this article would just be plain old leadership.

The leadership in Donaldsonville does not show that it is for the people…the people of the west side that is when you talk about Donaldsonville you talk about the west side of Ascension parish,” says Bell.

The 247wallst.com study took a look at the economic conditions to determine the worst 50 cities and affordability plus widespread joblessness landed Donaldsonville as the second-worst place to live.

Affordability

Economy

Standard of living

Community

Donaldsonville has a population of just over eight thousand people and it’s a place Tanny Riley says her family is proud to call home.

“I’ve never heard anything bad about Donaldsonville I have in-laws that live over here and plus my uncle and my auntie live over here and I’ve never heard anything bad about Donaldsonville where you can’t live over here,” Riley said.