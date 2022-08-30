BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty sided with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and 12 other states in a Louisiana-led lawsuit, issuing a permanent injunction against the Biden administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and water.

LOGA President Mike Moncla issued a statement.

“This ruling is a huge win for domestic energy production in the Gulf of Mexico. The Biden administration, from the day he was sworn in, has declared war on the oil and gas industry. Prices at the pump have skyrocketed. Our Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been depleted. We’ve slowly become less and less energy independent. Now, we can get back to being the energy powerhouse of the world. I’m relieved to see that our system of checks and balances saw to it that Biden way overstepped his authority when banning these lease sales. I’d like to thank Attorney General Jeff Landry for his diligent work in fighting for domestic production in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Mike Moncla, LOGA President