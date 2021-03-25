Thibodaux PD: Standoff ends peacefully. Suspect in custody. Nicholls lockdown lifted.

*Update*

As of 2:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department reports the subject in this incident is in custody.

Jerad David, Director of Communications at Nicholls, says Thibodaux Police set off a flash-bang near the subject’s vehicle, allowing officers to remove him from the car.

Because the subject had threatened to harm himself throughout this incident, he was transported to a local medical facility for mental observation.

THIBODAUX, La. — Sections of the Nicholls State University campus are currently on lockdown.

According to Jerad David, Director of Communications at Nicholls, a person outside of the Nicholls community began having car trouble while passing through the campus.

The subject’s vehicle stalled, and Nicholls PD attempted to help the driver get the vehicle running again. As standard procedure, a Nicholls officer ran the driver’s license information and learned there were active warrants for the subject’s arrest.

When the subject realized the officers were running his background, he barricaded himself in his car. David says this was around 8:00 a.m.

As of 12:00 p.m., Thibodaux PD negotiators are on the scene, and State Police negotiators are en route.

The subject is alone in his vehicle, and possibly armed with a knife, according to David.

The vehicle is parked on Ardoyne Drive, near the “married dorms” and Max Charter School.

As a safety precaution, parts of Nicholls Campus, Max Charter School, and Peltier Park have been placed on lockdown.

WGNO has a crew on the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.