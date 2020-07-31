Local sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Sheriff Brett Stassi: “People are underestimating how it affects people differently.”

MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi is in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, July 29.

Stassi entered the hospital on that day and the first COVID-19 test came back negative.

The sheriff says COVID-19 symptoms were still present and a second test was administered at the hospital.

That second COVID-19 test came back positive and Stassi has been in a room without visitors since that time.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff is taking remdesivir over a five-day period.

Up to this point, Stassi says the response to the drug has been good and his coughing is improving.

Stassi says that some people may be “underestimating how it can affect different people.”

The sheriff is stressing that the public should follow the precautions suggested by Governor Edwards including the idea that if you feel sick, don’t go to work.