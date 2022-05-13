DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Texas Roadhouse in Denham Springs is no stranger to honoring members of law enforcement.

In October of 2021, the restaurant created a Fallen Hero table for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

Fast-forward to May of 2022 and the restaurant in Livingston Parish is doing it again.

This time, Texas Roadhouse is remembering EBRSO Deputy Nick Tullier.

This message below was a part of a Fallen Hero table dedicated to Deputy Tullier.

Image courtesy of Netsi Pruitt

The table was set up on the day Deputy Tullier passed away and was finished before opening the next morning.

The table is set up a particular way for fallen police officers.

“When I set the table for our soldiers I use my fathers flag. For our Fallen Officers instead of my father’s flag, I use a photo of the fallen officer,” said Netsi Vercher Pruitt.

Pruitt is a managing partner at this Texas Roadhouse location and she describes the table this way,

The original meaning behind the table was to honor our US Service Members that were missing, imprisoned, or fallen and unable to return home. I began setting the table years ago to recognize when we lose a local Hero. Our Fallen Hero is any soldier, police officer, fireman, first responder that has lost his or her life protecting the rest of us. It is a very small gesture that I can do to honor the sacrifice made.

Pruitt was raised in a family with service members and married a police officer.

So how long will the table for Deputy Tullier remain set up?

The restaurant usually leaves the table set up for at least a week as a show of respect and support to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Texas Roadhouse location in Denham Springs opened in July of 2019 and this is the third time that Pruitt has set up a table for a fallen officer.

A Fallen Hero table is also set up on Memorial Day and Veterans Day at the restaurant.

Pruitt concluded with this sentiment, “I am very thankful to Nick for serving his community for almost two decades and deeply saddened by the ultimate sacrifice that was made by him and his family. It was an honor to be able to recognize him inside my restaurant this last week.”