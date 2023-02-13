SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and lovers usually turn to flowers as a gift for the one they love.

However, due to inflation, flowers may cost you a little more this year.

Heather Zahn, the business manager of Flower Power, says Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the business year.

“We’re slammed. We are about 150 orders for deliveries so far, and we haven’t even gotten to Valentine’s Day yet, “said Zahn.

And Zahn says roses are going to be a little more expensive this year than they were in the past. However, she says inflation isn’t the only thing to blame for the price increase.

“It has to do with the weather and rains and such in Ecuador and how it affects our ability to obtain stock, “said Zahn.

Flower Power has been in business for over 20 years. And through the years, Heather has learned how important it is to prepare in advance.

“It’s something that we have just dialed in and honed in every year, making it easier regardless of the circumstances, “said Zahn.

Zahn says she ordered her flowers in advance months ago so that she would beat inflation prices and the chances of having a lack in inventory.

“We kind of do forecast where we look at the numbers from last year and look at our numbers or how we gone towards the end of the year to just kind of see where everybody’s price point is and what they’re spending and just kind of make a plan based on what we said last year and hope to bump that up ordering number by five percent to increase your sales, “said Zahn.

