Louisiana civil rights leader Dr. C.O. Simpkins passes away

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. C.O. Simpkins, a civil rights icon, a veteran, civic leader, and founding member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference passed away Wednesday night.

He worked alongside his friend Dr. Martin Luther Jr until he was assassinated in 1968. Dr. Simpkins’ home and office were also firebombed, but he never wavered. He continued to advocate for Civil Rights and Voting Rights.

Mayor Perkins posted a statement saying “Both our city and our country will forever be indebted to Dr. C.O. Simpkins for his courageous service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

*Dr King is seated in the upper left with Dr. Simpkins to his right/ photo taken at Galilee Baptist Church in Shreveport 1958