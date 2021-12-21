Local boy gets “best day ever” after mom diagnosed with terminal illness

WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) – The elves came through in Livingston Parish for one 8-year-old who has had a tough year.

It all started when a terminally ill mom reached out the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The mom mentioned how much her 8-year-old son Bentley loved Nerf.

That is when members of the Amite Baptist Church, Denham Springs City Marshal and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office hatched a plan to make Bentley’s day.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, “At first, a very confused Bentley couldn’t understand why so many LEOs were on his doorstep.”

Presents were then unwrapped and it became apparent what was about to happen right then and there.

LPSO called it the “Nerf battle to end all Nerf battles.”

























Images courtesy of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

Bentley’s mom had a front row seat for what the 8-year-old called, “the best day ever.”

