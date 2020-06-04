Local artist paints to show impact COVID-19 has made; Union Museum of History and Art

UNION PARISH, La (06/03/20) — The Union Museum of History and Art finally reopened their doors after the COVID-19 temporary closure and they’re reopening the exhibit with a special addition.

Back in March, the museum revealed a brand new location. “We had a big grand opening celebration and the next day, all of the shutdown orders started coming in,” said Jean Jones, Exhibit Coordinator at Union Museum of History and Art.

But during the closure, local artist Pam Gale went to work on her piece titled “Heal Our World,” dedicated to showing the impact COVID-19 has had.

“I prayed about it and then heal our world just came to me because that’s what we need and I feel like with this pandemic that’s going on I think everybody’s changed their thoughts on life a little bit and altered them and I feel like heal our world was appropriate to name it,” said Pam Gale, “Heal our World” Artist.

Gale says some people write books, she paints on a canvas.

“The center of my painting was Christ. As you can see. I just wanted Christ to be front and center cause I just felt like that was what everybody needed at this point in time as always,” said Gale.

It also features essential workers, families playing games, 6 foot distancing, and healthcare heroes.

“I just tried to paint everything that I could on there that I felt like we were experiencing during this time and I almost probably have too much on the canvas,” said Gale.

And now that the Union Museum is open again, “Heal Our World” is displayed in the front, and Gale says it’s overwhelming to be part of something so historical.

“I feel like having the art there and people being able to see it and talk about it and get out into the public. I just think it’s wonderful, it’s history. I hope it goes in a history book,” said Gale.

“Yes it’s a great addition because it really speaks to these crazy days that we’ve all been experiencing,” said Jones.

Gale also created print and postcard versions of her painting, all proceeds are going to help a first responder organization in Baton Rouge.

