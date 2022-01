BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Avery Jobe is a 5th Grader at Central Intermediate School who happens to be battling a rare kidney cancer called Wilms Tumor.

On Friday, January 14, the Louisiana State Police is helping pull off a surprise that is sure to be memorable.





Images courtesy of Michael Johnson

With the help of some Disney characters, Jobe is receiving a Grant a Wish Trip to Disney World in Orlando.