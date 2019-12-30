Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Livingston Parish woman dies in trailer fire

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a mobile home fire in Walker that claimed the life of a 71-year-old woman.

Officials say Livingston Fire responded to the fire call around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday and when they arrived, firefighters found the woman, unresponsive, outside of the mobile home.

Investigators learned the woman had been pulled from the trailer by her son who lived next door and was alerted to the fire after hearing a loud boom outside.

The woman was revived by first responders, but later died at the hospital. Official identification of the woman and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

While an exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, SFM investigators say they have determined the fire began in a bedroom and it has been classified as accidental.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning is reiterating his plea from over the weekend for all residents to take home fire safety seriously as the total number of fatalities this month alone is now up to 11.

“We have now surpassed last year’s fire fatality count of 70 deaths after staying below 2018’s comparable statistics throughout the rest of the year,” said Browning, “This is not only sad for me to report, but disappointing as these deaths continue to appear completely preventable. We are urging everyone to look around your homes, and the homes of your elderly relatives and neighbors, to identify potential fire hazards and do something about them. Please, don’t become a statistic.”

Browning says those hazards include heating devices too close to combustibles and overloaded electrical power sources. He adds preventative actions include ensuring working smoke alarms are present and to “Get Out, Stay Out” when faced with a fire emergency.

The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments and districts to install smoke alarms for families that need them. You can find more information on the program on their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories