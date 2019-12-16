Breaking News
Severe weather prompts early school dismissal
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy shot off-duty at home, kills attacker

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
fatal-shooting_130535

WATSON, La. (KLFY) – One man is dead after an off-duty deputy-involved shooting in Livingston Parish.

Shortly before 1 a.m. today (Dec. 16), the Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy was at his home when he was reportedly confronted by an armed individual. A physical altercation occurred, in which both the deputy and his attacker discharged their guns. Both were struck by gunfire.

The attacker was pronounced dead at the scene, while the deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Neither person’s identity has been released.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation was contacted to investigate and gather all facts surrounding the incident. Louisiana State Police Troop A is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

78°F Overcast Feels like 80°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 77°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

78°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
25 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories