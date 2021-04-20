Livingston Parish residents stuck in neighborhood because of high flood waters

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD)– Residents in the Mill Settlement Trace subdivision are having trouble getting in and out of their neighborhood due to high flood waters from last week’s heavy rain fall.

The subdivision borders the Amite River. The mile long road leading into the neighborhood had several areas with 4 to 5 feet of water on Monday.

The water is so high residents say the road is impassible by cars and trucks.

Several residents in the area own military grade rescue vehicles to drive back and forth through the flood waters. “It’s part of living here, you can’t fix it,” Resident Tyler Billingsley said.

Billingsley says he has been giving rides to his neighbors since rain water started to accumulate last week. “When we are flooded in we kind of get together a lot more, it’s nice,” Billingsley said.

The residents say they haven’t seen flood water this high in more than three years.

Bryan Barnes is calling on the Parish to help fix the problem but says he was told the road would “never” be fixed. “They will not fix the road because it’s considered “wetlands,” we might flood someone up stream or down stream if we fix the road,” Barnes said.