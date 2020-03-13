LIVE: Southern University expected to cancel all athletic activities

Southern Athletics Director Roman Banks addressed the media after announcing the cancellation of all Spring sports on campus.

“Right now the right thing to do is protecting our students and letting them go home healthy, and then we’ll reassess at a later time.”

“I do know there’s conversation, particularly with baseball and softball…about doing something. Now, I don’t what that (will be)…but it’s a tough decision because you want to give those seniors a chance to go out and fight for those games, play those games. I will be filing (waivers) to do something for those seniors.”

“The first thought is we protect student athletes and make sure that child, that athlete can make it back to their families” #Southern AD Roman Banks on cancelling southern spring sports. pic.twitter.com/9icQq32T79 — Jared P. Joseph (@JaredPJoseph) March 13, 2020

