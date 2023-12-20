MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, around 11 AM, Louisiana Governor-Elect Jeff Landry (R- LA) held a press conference at the University of Louisiana Monroe. During the press conference, Landry announced the secretaries of the Department of Health, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Department of Children and Family Services.

Landry confirmed that Dr. Ralph Abraham will be the secretary of the Department of Health, Madison Sheahan will be the secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Judge David Matlock will be the secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services.