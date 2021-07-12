WGNO Special: Remembering Edwin Edwards

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, July 12, Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards passed away peacefully at his home in Gonzales. Surrounded by family and friends, Louisiana’s only four-term governor expired less than a month shy of his 94th birthday.

On Monday afternoon, WGNO Anchor’s Susan Roesgen and Curt Sprang hosted a half-hour special, in honor of the former Louisiana governor.

Born in Marksville in Avoyelles Parish during the Great Flood of 1927, in 1944, Edwards joined the U.S. Navy when he was 17 and became a pilot. His squadron was deploying to the Pacific theatre when Japan surrendered, ending World War II.

Edwards graduated from LSU Law School in 1949, served two terms as a Crowley City Councilman in Acadia Parish; one term in the Louisiana Senate as a floor leader for Governor John McKeithen; one term in Congress; and four terms as governor.