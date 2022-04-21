BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards discusses the 2022 Legislative Session in an afternoon press conference at the Louisiana State Capitol.

The $45.2 billion state budget passed the full House earlier this afternoon.

Gov. Edwards starts the presser by discussing the state’s current low COVID-19 rates. He says things are “much, much better” although COVID is still circulating.

He says he’s happy to see the teacher pay raise remain in the budget and asks for it to be increased to $2,000 per teacher after the REC meeting in May.

Gov. Edwards expressed his disappointment in the lack of supplemental funding for law enforcement and firefighters. But as for infrastructure, he says the Mississippi River Bridge is the most important infrastructure project in the state. He touches on the importance of the Baton Rouge to New Orleans passenger rail. Residents would be able to have an easier commute to and from work or travel for recreational activities in either city. A total of $12.5 million has been allocated for the passenger rail.

The governor says he’s overall satisfied with the bills in the legislative package and how the session is going.