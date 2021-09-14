WATCH: Gov. Edwards urges residents to stay vigilant ahead of TS Nicholas while the state is still in recovery from Ida

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Gov. Edwards spoke about Tropical Storm Nicholas and the state’s ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ida at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

TS Nicholas made landfall as a Cat 1 hurricane in Texas and is moving slowly into Southwest Louisiana, stall, then dissipate. Excessive rainfall is expected in areas spanning from south to central Louisiana.

On Monday night, President Biden approved a federal emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The administrator of FEMA spoke with Gov. Edwards today on continuing recovery after Hurricane Ida, and preparations for recovery from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Currently, 8,093 service members are activated and ready for response to weather-related incidents. 80 high water vehicles, 23 boats, and 15 aircraft are staged and ready for search and rescue if need be.

There are also 169 Wildlife and Fisheries agents on standby, each with a vehicle and a boat, ready to respond to affected areas as need. The State Fire Marshal has 30 boats staged with 75 more individuals if needed as well.

1,130 Louisianans are still sheltered across 18 shelters after being displaced due to Hurricane Ida.

The Emergency Prescription Assistance Program (EPAP) is open for those who are uninsured and need assistance filling prescriptions that may have been lost or damaged in Hurricane Ida. The hotline to call and apply for assistance is 1-855-793-7470.

The state is still dealing with 95,000 power outages from Hurricane Ida, and there are 13,500 outages from TS Nicholas, some of which were previously reported out because of Ida.

An additional death in St. Tammany Parish was reported today. A 70-year-old man died from heat due to extended power outages. There are now 29 deaths due to Hurricane Ida reported in Louisiana.

There are office closures in 38 parishes, which result from a combination of effects from Hurricane Ida and TS Nicholas. Check local entities for more info.

Gov. Edwards reminds residents to stay up-to-date with weather advisories and emergency situations due to weather. He also urges residents to avoid driving in inclement weather but adivises drivers to take every precaution possible if driving is necessary.

Visit 511la.org to keep up with road closures.