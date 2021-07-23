LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards updates emergency orders as Louisiana leads U.S. in new COVID cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edward is updating his public health emergency orders as Louisiana becomes the state with the highest rate of growth in new cases per capita than any other state in the country.

“Louisiana is undeniably in a fourth surge,” Gov. Edwards said.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The updated guidance includes masking while indoors in public if social distancing cannot be maintained, asking businesses to review operations and accommodate employees to limit risk and exposures. The guidance also calls for everyone to get tested immediately after exposure and isolate immediately if positive.

Edwards noted that this updated guidance differs from current CDC guidance, which says you do not have to get tested, even after exposure.

“I think that was good guidance until we started surging,” said Edwards, but not now that Louisiana has the highest growth rate for new cases in the country. “We are at the tip of the spear in the surge.”

The governor said the CDC is looking at Louisiana data now to gather information it needs to make recommendations for the rest of the country.

The briefing comes as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana tick back up over 1,000, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health. That is the highest number of hospitalizations since February 11. The LDH also reported 3,127 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 512,843.

According to LDH, 1,696,163 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, while another 1,871,572 have initiated a series. A total of 3,437,389 doses have been administered statewide, but Louisiana’s vaccination rate remains below 37 percent. That is far lower than the 70 percent goal set for the nation by President Joe Biden for the Fourth of July and narrowly missed with 67 percent of the adult population nationwide as that date.

In fact, Louisiana is one of five states now on a travel advisory updated in Chicago this week as one of the latest states to surpass the threshold of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents. Arkansas is also on that list.

The latest winners of the Louisiana Shot at a Million vaccine incentive lottery are set to be announced before Friday’s briefing. The first pair of winners were announced on July 16. Clement Dasalla and Skyla Degrasse won the cash prize and scholarship respectively.