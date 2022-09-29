BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement will be honoring nine officers who died while in the line of duty in 2021 on Thursday.

Officers who will be honored in the ceremony:

Stephen Christopher Arnold (Detective) – Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Austin Spencer Bush (Patrolman) – Houma Police Department William Earl Collins, Jr. (Officer) – Doyline Police Department Trey Copeland (Officer) – Cotton Valley Police Department Charles F. Dotson (Sgt.) – Baton Rouge Police Department Adam Gaubert (Master Trooper) – Louisiana State Police Randy James Guidry (Officer) – Youngsville Police Department Martinus Mitchum (Reserve Deputy Constable) – 2nd City Court of New Orleans Constable’s Office Theresa Elizabeth Simon (Sgt.) – Slidell Police Department

The commission said one K-9 will also be honored — K-9 “Ivar” from Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The ceremony taking place at the Louisiana State Capitol is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.