Gov. Edwards: 191 rescued with efforts ongoing

NEW ORLEANS, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards urged patience as he offered updates on the restoration of power and other infrastructure systems Monday, less than 24 hours after Hurricane Ida moved out of Southeast Louisiana.

Edwards also acknowledged the grim likelihood that the death count from the storm will rise as search and rescue operations turn to a more methodical search of heavily damaged areas.

Ida left a trail of devastation and more than 1 million customers without power in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans. Edwards said 25,000 linemen area already working to restore power and several thousand more on on the way. Still, it could be weeks before the power grid is repaired.

Edwards said hospitals and dialisys centers will be prioritized.

Four Louisiana hospitals were damaged and 39 medical facilities were operating on generator power, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. Officials said they were evacuating scores of patients to other cities.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing as people remain trapped by floodwaters after one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland pushed through on Sunday and early Monday before weakening into a tropical storm.

Edwards said the Louisiana National Guard has rescued 191 citizens and 27 pets across Jefferson, St. John the Baptist and Orleans parishes using high-water vehicles, boats, and helicopters since early Monday morning. The have also been conducting helicopter hoist and lift operations in La Place and Jean Lafitte. More than 5,000 Guard soldiers are working on the disaster response, and more soldiers are expected from other states within days.

The governor said a task force of about 900 people from 15 different states led by the state fire marshal’s office has been working in collaboration with local first responders spent much of the day Monday responding to calls for help that came in overnight from people that were trapped. More than 400 homes were checked and most were found unharmed, although “a number of individuals did require rescuing,” and one had a life-threatening emergency.

“The mission now is to go back and do the very organized grid search, where they do a primary search and they they’ll go back and do a secondary search and make sure that any survivors who need to be rescued are, in fact, rescued.”

“Saving lives is the number one priority,” he said. “Those search and rescue efforts are going to continue all day, and quite frankly for as long as necessary.”

The storm was blamed for at least two deaths as of late Monday afternoon — a motorist who drowned after attempting to drive through high water in New Orleans and a 60-year-old man hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge.

But with many roads impassable and cellphone service knocked out in places, the full extent of its fury was still coming into focus. Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said that given the level of destruction, “We’re going to have many more confirmed fatalities.”

The governor’s office said damage to the power grid appeared “catastrophic” — dispiriting news for those left without refrigeration or air conditioning during the dog days of summer, with highs forecast in the mid-80s to close to 90 by midweek.

New Orleans police reported receiving numerous reports of stealing and said they made several arrests.

The city urged people who evacuated to stay away for at least a couple of days because of the lack of power and fuel. “There’s not a lot of reasons to come back,” said Collin Arnold, chief of emergency preparedness.

Also, 18 water systems serving about 255,000 customers in Louisiana were knocked out of service, the state Health Department said.

Four Louisiana hospitals were damaged and 39 medical facilities were operating on generator power, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. Officials said they were evacuating scores of patients to other cities.

The governor’s office said over 2,200 evacuees were staying in 41 shelters as of Monday morning, a number expected to rise as people were rescued or escaped from flooded homes. The governor’s spokesperson said the state will work to move people to hotels as soon as possible so that they can keep their distance from one another.

“This is a COVID nightmare,” Stephens said, adding: “We do anticipate that we could see some COVID spikes related to this.”

Interstate 10 between New Orleans and Baton Rouge — the main east-west route along the Gulf Coast — was closed because of flooding, with the water reported to be 4 feet deep at one spot, officials said.

Preliminary measurements showed Slidell, Louisiana, got at least 15.7 inches of rain, while New Orleans received nearly 14 inches, forecasters said. Other parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, Alabama and Florida got 5 to 11 inches.

The Louisiana National Guard said it activated 4,900 Guard personnel and lined up 195 high-water vehicles, 73 rescue boats and 34 helicopters. Local and state agencies were adding hundreds of more.

Emergency officials had not heard from Grand Isle since Sunday afternoon. About 40 people stayed on the barrier island, which took the brunt of the hurricane and was swamped by seawater, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said.

The hurricane twisted and collapsed a giant tower that carries key transmission lines over the Mississippi River to the New Orleans area, causing widespread outages, Entergy and local authorities said. The power company said more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines were out of service, along with 216 substations. The tower had survived Katrina.

The storm also flattened utility poles, brought trees down onto power lines and caused transformers to explode with flashes that lit up the night sky.

The governor said on Sunday that 30,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity.

AT&T’s said its wireless network in Louisiana was reduced to 60% of normal. Many people resorted to using walkie-talkies. The governor’s office staff had no working phones. The company sent a mobile tower to the state’s emergency preparedness office so that it could get some service.

Charchar Chaffold left her home near LaPlace for Alabama after a tree fell on it on Sunday. She frantically tried to get in touch via text message with five family members who had stayed behind.

Ida’s 150 mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the mainland. Its winds were down to 40 mph (64 kph) around midday Monday.

In Mississippi’s southwestern corner, entire neighborhoods were surrounded by floodwaters, and many roads were impassable.

Ida was expected to pick up speed Monday night before dumping rain on the Tennessee and Ohio River valleys Tuesday, the Appalachian mountain region Wednesday and the nation’s capital on Thursday.

Forecasters said flash flooding and mudslides are possible along Ida’s path before it blows out to sea over New England on Friday.

___

Reeves reported from LaPlace, Louisiana. Associated Press writers Janet McConnaughey in New Orleans; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; Michael Biesecker in Washington; Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.