LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards says first 75,000 college students to get vaccinated get $100

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state will award $100 Visa cards to the first 75,000 college students to get vaccinated at a higher education institution.

Edwards said the new incentive is based on the fact that 18-to-29-year-olds are one of the two least vaccinated age groups in Louisiana. At the same time, that age group is are reporting the most cases statewide.

“With the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and its devastating impact on our communities including younger populations, we are seeing more young people go sleeves up. And that’s good. More than anything, students want an in-person college experience. But to do that safely, we need more shots in arms,” said Gov. Edwards. “It’s in everyone’s interest that our young people get the COVID vaccine — to protect themselves, their families and friends, and their larger communities.”

All institutions of higher education will be eligible to participate, including universities, community and technical colleges, and private institutions.

LDH is working closely with the Louisiana Board of Regents, and they are communicating to colleges and universities that this new reward program is available to them.

How Shot For 100 will work

Because Shot For 100 will be led by individual campuses, the program may look different from institution to institution, and students should expect to hear more from their school in the coming days.

At participating colleges and universities, students will be given a deactivated Visa card upon vaccination. After registering online at ShotFor100.com that card will be loaded with $100. To learn more about this exciting new program, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.