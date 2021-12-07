LIVE AT 12:30 p.m.: AG Landry to detail oral arguments on major energy lawsuit against President Biden

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – La. Attorney General Jeff Landry will argue against President Biden’s social cost of carbon directive Tuesday afternoon at the federal courthouse in downtown Lafayette.

Prior to his arguments, Landry and Solicitor General Liz Murrill will hold a press briefing at 12:30 p.m. to detail his plans. You will be able to watch the entire press conference in the video player above.

Judge James Cain will begin hearing arguments at 1:30 p.m.

“The social cost of carbon is a gateway to unrelenting intrusion by the Government into the everyday lives of American citizens,” said Attorney General Landry. “This Biden scheme will open pandora’s box in terms of taxes and harm to working-class families in Louisiana and across the country.”

Back in April, Attorney General Landry led a coalition of 10 states against the President’s executive order which improperly and illegally changes the way federal decision-making is conducted.