WATCH: Louisiana State Police to address claims of unnecessary use of force incidents

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police officials are expected to react to the Associated Press’s recent accusations about patterns of excessive use of force incidents in a 1 p.m. press conference today.

On Thursday, the AP reported that Louisiana State Police have been involved in a pattern of hiding officer body-cam footage of suspects being brutalized during arrests.

An AP review of internal investigative records and newly obtained videos identified at least a dozen cases over the past decade in which Louisiana State Police troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.

AP’s review — coming amid a widening federal investigation into state police misconduct — found troopers have made a habit of turning off or muting body cameras during pursuits. When footage is recorded, the agency routinely refuses to release it. And a recently retired supervisor who oversaw a particularly violent clique of troopers told internal investigators this year that it was his “common practice” to rubber-stamp officers’ use-of-force reports without reviewing body-camera video.