Live at 1 p.m.: Gov. Edwards likely to issue new order on COVID-19 restrictions

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- The state’s current emergency order expires on Wednesday, March 3. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to provide an update on those orders during his press briefing this afternoon.

News 10 will air the press briefing live:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar