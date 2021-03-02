Live at 1 p.m.: Gov. Edwards likely to issue new order on COVID-19 restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) - We continue to receive thousands of new images and sounds from the surface of Mars thanks to NASA's Perseverance Rover which landed in February.

Thanks to one Louisiana man inside Mission Control, we're one step closer to finding any signs of life on the red planet.

"As the evens were clicking off, you're going through your mind 'yes that works, yes that works' ... and for us with Perseverance, we had some new features" explained Keith Comeaux.

Comeaux is a mission manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). In February, he commanded crews for the safe launch, approach, entry and descent of the Perseverance rover on Mars.