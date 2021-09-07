LIST: USPS to resume normal operations for most post offices in Louisiana

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Due to Hurricane Ida, postal services were temporarily discontinued, the Louisiana District has announced the resumption of most mail delivery and retail options.

Effective Sept. 7, almost all post offices beginning with ZIP codes 700, 701, 703, and 704 will resume retail services and delivery.

These offices will either provide service via an alternate location or customers will be served by a USPS mobile retail unit at the site of their regular Post Office (where indicated). Customers will be able to conduct postal retail transactions, fill out Change of Address and Hold Mail forms, and pick up their P.O. Box mail with proper identification.

The Postal Service will continue to monitor conditions and is working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so. We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience and appreciate their patience. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.

The Post Offices listed below will have an alternate Post Office location.

 Post Office and Location ZIP CodeImpactedAlternate Post Office Location Hours 
 Boutte Post Office13322 Highway 90 Boutte, LA, 70039 70039 Luling Post Office1363 Paul Maillard Rd. Luling, LA, 70070M-F – 8AM – 4:30PMSAT/SUN – Closed
 Dulac Post Office7661 Grand Caillou Rd. Dulac, LA, 70353 70353 Bourg Post Office3806 Country Dr. Bourg, LA, 70343 M-F – 8:30AM – 4PMSAT – 9:00AM – 12PMSUN – Closed
 Tangiapoha Post Office70136 E. Railroad Ave. Tangiapoha, LA, 7046570465 Kentwood Post Office601 Avenue E Kentwood, LA, 70444 M-F – 8AM – 4:30PMSAT- 10AM – 12PMSUN – Closed
 Madisonville Post Office100 Covington St. Madisonville, LA, 7044770447 Mandeville Post Office1 Saint Ann Dr. Mandeville, LA, 70471 M-F – 8AM – 7PMSAT – 9AM – 1PMSUN – Closed
 Grand Isle Post Office3393 Highway 1 Grand Isle, LA, 7035870358 Schriever Post Office201 Old Highway 659 Schriever, LA, 70395 M-F – 8AM – 12PM1PM – 4PMSAT – 9AM – 12PM
 Barataria Post Office4164 Privateer Blvd. Barataria, LA, 7003670036 Lafitte Post Office2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd. Lafitte, LA, 70067 M-F – 8AM – 12PM1PM – 4PMSAT – 8AM – 10AM

The Post Offices listed below will have a USPS Mobile Retail Unit on-site providing service six days a week (Mon.-Sat.) at the hours shown.

 Post OfficeZIP Code Impacted  Post Office Address and Mobile Retail Unit Location Hours 
 Cutoff Post Office7034516130 W. Main St. Cutoff, LA, 7034510 AM – 2 PM
 Golden Meadow Post Office70357300 S Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, LA 7035710 AM – 2 PM
 LaPlace Post Office70068190 Belle Terre Blvd. LaPlace, LA 7006810 AM – 4 PM
 Larose Post Office70373123 W. 17th St. Larose, LA, 70373 10 AM – 2 PM
 Lockport Post Office70374706 Crescent Ave. Lockport, LA, 70374 10 AM – 2 PM
 St. Rose Post Office7708711724 River Rd. St. Rose, LA, 70087 10 AM – 2 PM
 Montegut Post Office703771225 Highway 55 Montegut, LA, 70377 10 AM – 2 PM
 Raceland Post Office70394109 Raceland St. Raceland, LA, 70394 10 AM – 2 PM

