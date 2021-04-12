“Like a scene out of a movie,” Local homeowner shares experience with bee swarms

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are allergic to bees like one of the residents at this home who submitted these photos and video, this video might make you a little nervous.
A homeowner in Port Allen discovered two hives outside their home around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 11.
One resident described the bee swarms to be like a scene out of a movie.
As you can see in the video, a beekeeper named Gary Louque came to gathered the bees.
Louque stated that this is swarming season for bees and this year is particularly bad.
Local beekeepers say that this is a common occurrence in the area.