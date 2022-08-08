SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A house fire is under control on the North Shore after officials say the blaze was caused by a lightning strike.

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 Facebook page, the fire broke out on Monaco Drive as heavy thunderstorms passed through the Slidell area on Monday afternoon. Photos from the fire department show at least four fire engines and several firefighters set up in front of a brick house with flames visible.

Photo courtesy: St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1

Around 3:30 p.m., the fire department says the fire was placed under control, however details on how long it took to extinguish the blaze were unavailable. Although the homeowner was inside at the time, no injuries were reported.