Life Tabernacle church pastor Tony Spell arrested, not taken into custody

The Central Police Department has issued a summons for Life Tabernacle pastor Tony Spell.

Pastor Spell is facing multiple charges as you can see below:

#BREAKING DA Hillar Moore confirms Life Tabernacle Church Pastor Tony Spell will be charged with six counts of disobeying the powers of government. 1 count for each gathering since @LouisianaGov’s orders. — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) March 31, 2020

Not everyone is happy with this decision by the Attorney General.

An upset parishioner just stormed across the Central PD parking lot saying “This is against God.” — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) March 31, 2020

This comes after Pastor Spell held multiple services with over 1,000 people in his church amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Edwards instituted a “stay at home” order that went into effect on March 23.