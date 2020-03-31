Life Tabernacle church pastor Tony Spell arrested, not taken into custody

The Central Police Department has issued a summons for Life Tabernacle pastor Tony Spell.
Pastor Spell is facing multiple charges as you can see below:
#BREAKING DA Hillar Moore confirms Life Tabernacle Church Pastor Tony Spell will be charged with six counts of disobeying the powers of government. 1 count for each gathering since @LouisianaGov’s orders.— Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) March 31, 2020
Not everyone is happy with this decision by the Attorney General.
An upset parishioner just stormed across the Central PD parking lot saying “This is against God.”— Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) March 31, 2020
This comes after Pastor Spell held multiple services with over 1,000 people in his church amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Governor Edwards instituted a “stay at home” order that went into effect on March 23.