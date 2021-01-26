LHSAA ends High School Wrestling regular season

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LHSAA announced on Tuesday that it is ending the high school wrestling regular season as a “precautionary measure” to ensure that state championships will take place next month.
In a letter sent out to schools and coaches earlier today, the LHSAA says “it was decided unanimously that the best course of action was to end the regular season.”
By preventing these “outbreak scenarios” the LHSAA believes it can safely hold the state wrestling tournament on February 26th and 27th at the Raising Canes River Center in Baton Rouge.