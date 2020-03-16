Louisiana Legislature temporarily adjourns due to COVID-19 precautions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana legislative leaders have agreed to temporarily suspend their lawmaking session as health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the state has topped 100.

The Legislature was responding to growing calls to recess its work rather than allow hundreds of people from around the state to continue attending committee hearings and votes.

The latest figures released Monday from the Louisiana Department of Health show 114 positive tests for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus, with 79 of those in Orleans Parish.

Two people have died in Louisiana. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.