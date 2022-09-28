LOUISANA (KLFY) – The Enhancing Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Through Campus Planning Act was introduced by many U.S senators, including Louisiana Senator, Bill Cassidy.

This legislation is to “help improve college students’ mental health and incentivize higher education institutions to develop and implement comprehensive mental health and suicide prevention plans,” according to the release.

According to America’s Health Ranking website, 16% of Louisiana residents from ages 15-24 committed suicide in 2019.

This act will amend the Higher Education Act, and require encouragement of higher education institutions like universities to have proactive suicide prevention plans and promote positive mental health for college students.

This will be implemented by U.S. Department of Education (ED) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).