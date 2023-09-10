VERNON PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police reported that a Leesville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

On Sept. 10 at approximately 4 a.m., officers said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Louisiana Highway 111 near Louisiana Highway 392. The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Gary Bristol.

Officials said a 2016 Chrysler driven by Bristol, was traveling east and for reasons unknown traveled of the roadway, vaulted and overturned on its roof.

Bristol was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene according to authorities.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash is still under investigation.