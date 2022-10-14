VERNON PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Leesville man has been arrested after he was allegedly communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images.
Ryan Keeton, 50, of Leesville faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Through an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile, LPS Special Victim’s Unit identified Keeton as the suspect and arrested him on Oct. 13, according to LSP.
Keeton was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.