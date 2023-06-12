BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair. Job seekers will be able to connect with digital, software development and information technology jobs and internships in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Lafayette, and New Orleans.

The online event will take place Wednesday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and participants can register in advance or throughout the event.

Companies are hiring for in-person, hybrid and remote positions such as Senior Digital Account Manager, Network, Data and Cyber Engineers, Full Stack Developer and more. Internship opportunities include Web, Java, and .NET positions.

Five companies have committed to participate in the career fair to date:

Job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants can also participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

If you’re interested in participating in the career fair, register here. For more information, please contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at jamie.nakamoto@la.gov or (225) 342-1575.