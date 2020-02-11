Leaked on Twitter, Janet Jackson to perform at Essence Festival

Live Now
Janet Jackson to perform at Essence Festival

Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – In a social media post, Janet Jackson announced her new tour, titled “Black Diamond World Tour 2020.” The tour will bring brand new music to 34 venues, including one in New Orleans.

Her New Orleans tour date, falls on July 3, which most New Orleanians will identify as a Essence Festival date. And just to confirm, New Orleans is marked with an asterisk, to identify it is a festival date.

The Essence Festival runs from July 3 -5 and the rest of the lineup can be found below:

