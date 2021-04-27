LDWF warns shrimpers participating in Seacor search and rescue of NOAA rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is reminding shrimpers to adhere to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) regulations while participating in the Seacor Power search and rescue.

Shrimpers in both state and federal waters completely remove turtle excluder devices (TEDs), and nets must have a tail bag that has at least 4-inch mesh webbing.

“LDWF’s Enforcement Division, in an effort to be consistent with NOAA’s regulations, are enforcing those shrimp gear restrictions in state waters as well for those vessels participating in the recovery efforts,” stated an LDWF press release. “Any vessel actively fishing for shrimp in state waters, if such waters are open, must adhere to all legal gear requirements.”

With shrimp season is currently closed, Gov. John Bel Edwards has allowed exemptions to the current gear regulations in state waters that would both allow shrimpers to participate while also aligning with the federal policies that are in place at this time in federal waters.